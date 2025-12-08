Monday 8 December 2025
Monday 8 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Up to 93,563 jobseekers in Brussels in November, says Actiris
Actiris is the Office of Employment. It implements the Employment Policy in the Brussels region. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

At the end of November, Actiris counted 93,563 jobseekers in the Brussels Region, up 1.7% compared with the same month last year. The unemployment rate now stands at 14.9%, an increase of 0.25 percentage points over the past 12 months.

Actiris registered 8,542 new unemployment cases last month, including 6,141 people re-registering. Over the same period, 11,050 people left unemployment, leaving a monthly fall of 2,598 jobseekers, or 2.7%. The figures show the workforce of jobseekers is made up of 48% women and 52% men.

Year on year, the number of jobseekers receiving benefits remained almost unchanged, down 0.1%, or 60 people. But there was a rise in young people in professional insertion schemes, up 3.5%, and in other categories of jobseekers, up 3.9%.

The demographic breakdown shows unemployment increasing among under-25s, up 1.1%, and the 25 to 49 age group, up 2.7%, while unemployment among over-50s slipped by 0.6%.

Actiris also said 20.6% of jobseekers, or 19,264 people, are now registered with CPAS social services, a rise of 10.3% over the year.

