Up to 93,563 jobseekers in Brussels in November, says Actiris

Actiris is the Office of Employment. It implements the Employment Policy in the Brussels region. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

At the end of November, Actiris counted 93,563 jobseekers in the Brussels Region, up 1.7% compared with the same month last year. The unemployment rate now stands at 14.9%, an increase of 0.25 percentage points over the past 12 months.

Actiris registered 8,542 new unemployment cases last month, including 6,141 people re-registering. Over the same period, 11,050 people left unemployment, leaving a monthly fall of 2,598 jobseekers, or 2.7%. The figures show the workforce of jobseekers is made up of 48% women and 52% men.

Year on year, the number of jobseekers receiving benefits remained almost unchanged, down 0.1%, or 60 people. But there was a rise in young people in professional insertion schemes, up 3.5%, and in other categories of jobseekers, up 3.9%.

The demographic breakdown shows unemployment increasing among under-25s, up 1.1%, and the 25 to 49 age group, up 2.7%, while unemployment among over-50s slipped by 0.6%.

Actiris also said 20.6% of jobseekers, or 19,264 people, are now registered with CPAS social services, a rise of 10.3% over the year.