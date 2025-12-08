Nighttime maintenance on E313 to start on Monday

The E313. © Belga

Night-time maintenance works are scheduled to be carried out from 8 to 19 December on the E313 motorway towards Antwerp between Geel-Oost and Ranst.

The project involves the replacement of 88 overhead dynamic traffic signs along the motorway.

The works will take place on weekday evenings and nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to minimise disruptions to traffic.

On specific nights, additional closures will affect certain ramps.

On the night of 10-11 December, the ramps at Massenhoven, Herentals, and Geel-West will be closed for several hours, with diversions to the nearest ramp complex.

Similarly, on the night of 11-12 December, ramp closures will occur at Herentals-West and Geel-Oost.

The replaced signs, now 20 years old, indicate maximum speeds per lane and display dynamic lane instructions, such as closures.

These signs are monitored and managed around the clock by the Flemish Traffic Centre.