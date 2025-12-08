More inspectors on the streets, but tough cuts at Ghent police

Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

Ghent's police force is set to receive 19 additional inspectors over the coming years while the city government implements internal budget cuts.

The reorganisation aims to increase visibility on the streets.

According to Mayor Mathias De Clercq, resources are being redirected to frontline operations.

The new inspectors will focus on current security challenges. Two will focus on drugs, two on youth, two on cybercrime, five on public disturbances and four on intervention services, while four will be additional bicycle patrol officers.

A major saving of €1.15 million will come through stricter planning of night shifts, weekend shifts, and overtime. Additionally, six new administrative positions will be created for tasks such as processing GAS fines, camera footage, and illegal waste reports.

Internally, the police will not fill 12 vacant administrative posts, nor replace three retirees. Mayor De Clercq clarified that these vacancies are currently unfilled. He also noted that the cuts primarily target policy, logistical, and infrastructure roles to minimise any impact on operations.

The police are also testing a digital chatbot aimed at handling non-urgent queries through their website. The tool, using verified sources, is expected to direct users to accurate information and support online reporting. Its launch is planned for spring, after testing concludes.

Operational savings of €262,000 will be achieved by streamlining purchases and investments. Additionally, the police plan to generate about €315,000 in revenue by charging for specialised services such as the use of detention facilities and deploying canine or drone teams.

The planned €204 million renovation of the Ekkergem police station will be spread over time.

However, the mayor assured that the construction of the new police headquarters, scheduled for completion by 2036, will remain on track, without delays.