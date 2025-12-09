150 tarantulas found living in yoghurt pots in Belgium

This handout by Natuurhulpcentrum on Monday 08 December 2025 shows part of 150 tarantula spiders that were confiscated and found shelter at the center in Oudsbergen. Credit : Handout by Natuurhulpcentrum Oudsbergen.

Around 150 tarantulas have been taken in by the Natuurhulpcentrum animal refuge in Opglabbeek, Oudsbergen, after volunteers collected the animals from a private home in the Charleroi area last week.

Among them was the Brazilian wandering spider, also known as the banana spider, one of the most venomous species, the centre said.

The spiders had been kept by a private individual as a collection and were stored in yoghurt pots and similar containers.

The refuge said it is already looking for new places to house the animals. The most venomous specimens will be sent to specialised facilities, while other mygales could be taken by zoos.

At the refuge itself, the most dangerous spiders are kept in specially secured rooms.

The Charleroi animal welfare service and local police called in the Natuurhulpcentrum to remove the spiders.

The owner did not have the required environmental permits, and some of the species are covered by the CITES convention, which protects endangered animals and plants from illegal international trade.

Related News