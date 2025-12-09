Hasselt man risks 22 months in jail for multiple offences, including stealing dentures

A policeman with a police dog. © Belga

A 37-year-old man from Hasselt faces a 22-month prison sentence and a €8,000 fine for multiple offences, including stealing a set of dentures from a dental practice.

The suspect, who is homeless and struggles with drug addiction, committed a total of five criminal acts between July 2023 and September 2024.

He stole a bag containing the dentures when passing a dental practice, was caught with an amphetamine syringe, and allegedly instructed another suspect to steal an electric bicycle.

He also discharged a fire extinguisher at a parking terminal in an underground car park in Hasselt for no apparent reason. Surveillance camera footage identified him as the culprit.

A second suspect, a man in his forties from Lubbeek, confessed to stealing an electric bike on the instructions of the main defendant in order to settle a debt. The stolen bike was handed over in exchange for the debt being cleared. This suspect now risks eight months in prison and a €400 fine.

The Hasselt man was previously caught shoplifting goods from a Carrefour supermarket: his lawyer explained that he stole items when he was hungry or thirsty.

Currently in custody, the defendant has expressed a desire to turn his life around. However, he is scheduled to face court on Thursday for smuggling drugs into prison. A verdict is expected on January 6.