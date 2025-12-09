FGTB vows to step up its protests against government policies

Trade unions protest in Brussels against the government's policies. 25 June 2025. © BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

The Algemeen Belgisch Vakverbond (ABVV - General Belgian Trade Union) has promised to intensify its actions against government policies, including a major protest in Brussels in January followed by a nationwide demonstration in March.

The exact dates for these actions have not yet been confirmed. It is also unclear whether other unions will join. The ABVV says its action plan will be finalised in the coming days, in coordination with other unions.

According to General Secretary Bert Engelaar, the ABVV wishes to organise the protests in collaboration with the broader union front.

Christian trade union ACV has announced that it will continue its actions into 2026 but has yet to specify what form they will take.

Liberal trade union ACLVB is awaiting further discussions before making decisions in that regard.

The past months have seen repeated protests against the Belgian government. The most recent actions, in late November, disrupted public transport, education services, and airport operations.

The ABVV claims that workers are still angry, particularly after the government announced new austerity measures on the first day of the November strike.

The union accuses the administration of implementing short-sighted cuts without generating additional revenue.

It has also criticised other measures, including a partial freeze on indexations that affects half of all employees and a third of all pensioners. It has described the freeze as shocking, citing the lack of prospects for young people and the impending exclusion of 184,000 job seekers.

The ABVV has been warning that cuts to public services are hurting the population and are causing more sectors to take action.