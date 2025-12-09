Heavier fines for social security fraud from next year

Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Fines for social fraud will be toughened next year following the approval of a bill by the Chamber’s Social Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

The legislation, led by several ministers including Rob Beenders, Minister in charge of Social Fraud Prevention, limits judicial discretion in cases of aggravated breaches of the Social Penal Code.

Specifically, if the offence is committed “knowingly and deliberately” or involves any threat or violence towards an inspector, judges will be required to impose a fine of at least 50% of the maximum amount set out in the code.

“This will send a clear message: those who knowingly abuse the system will feel the consequences. We are strengthening the signal that fraud is unacceptable,” Minister Beenders said.

Supplementary percentages applied to fines will be increased to make penalties more discouraging. This adjustment, covering all fines with supplementary charges set by law, will rise by 25% to account for the increased cost of living, the Minister’s office confirmed.