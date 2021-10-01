Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October

STIB services will be free between 12 noon and 7:00 PM on Sunday 10 October for the Climate March in Brussels, the public transport operator announced on Friday.

During this time, metro entrance gates will open, and ticket machines will be inactive, allowing for free travel on services unaffected by the march.

“The aim is for participants to be able to get to the demonstration easily by public transport. STIB also wants to show that it takes action for the climate together with its staff, not only on 10 October but also every other day of the year,” the announcement reads.

Participants in the march will gather at the North Station at 1:00 PM before leaving for the Cinquantenaire Park, aiming to reach it by around 6:00 PM.

STIB already expects the march will impact the following services:

Tram lines 92 and 93

15 bus lines (12, 21, 20, 29, 36, 46, 56, 58, 60, 61, 63, 65, 66, 79 and 88)

No impact is expected on the metro.

The impact of disruptions will be managed in real-time, with STIB adding that it will adapt its network in real-time and strengthen it depending on demand.

