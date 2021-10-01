   
Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 October, 2021
Latest News:
Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday...
#BringBondtoBrussels: Brussels wants to be next James Bond...
Nightclubs reopen at midnight on Friday...
Westmalle brewery wants to see your old beer...
Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 October 2021
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    #BringBondtoBrussels: Brussels wants to be next James Bond movie location
    Nightclubs reopen at midnight on Friday
    Westmalle brewery wants to see your old beer glasses
    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Average daily death toll rises
    High risk of autumn surge in COVID-19 in countries with insufficient vaccination coverage, warns ECDC
    These relaxations are coming into force today
    100 German hooligans arrested in Antwerp ahead of football game
    Seven injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building
    What’s new from 1 October?
    Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing
    Another Shetland pony killed by wolves
    Tension between French and British over fishing rights rises again
    Belgium in Brief: Knights Of The Round Table Debate
    Belgian university forbids professor from requiring Covid Safe Ticket for lectures
    Stolen husky mascot of Koekelberg Basilica found
    Third vaccination causes Covid Safe Ticket to turn red
    ‘They’re threatening us’: Uber drivers protest in Brussels
    Rubbish-spewing dragon in Brussels highlights EU waste export
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October

    Friday, 01 October 2021

    Credit: Belga.

    STIB services will be free between 12 noon and 7:00 PM on Sunday 10 October for the Climate March in Brussels, the public transport operator announced on Friday.

    During this time, metro entrance gates will open, and ticket machines will be inactive, allowing for free travel on services unaffected by the march.

    “The aim is for participants to be able to get to the demonstration easily by public transport. STIB also wants to show that it takes action for the climate together with its staff, not only on 10 October but also every other day of the year,” the announcement reads.

    Related News

     

    Participants in the march will gather at the North Station at 1:00 PM before leaving for the Cinquantenaire Park, aiming to reach it by around 6:00 PM.

    STIB already expects the march will impact the following services:

    • Tram lines 92 and 93
    • 15 bus lines (12, 21, 20, 29, 36, 46, 56, 58, 60, 61, 63, 65, 66, 79 and 88)
    • No impact is expected on the metro.

    The impact of disruptions will be managed in real-time, with STIB adding that it will adapt its network in real-time and strengthen it depending on demand.

    The Brussels Times