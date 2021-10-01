Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
Friday, 01 October 2021
Credit: Belga.
STIB services will be free between 12 noon and 7:00 PM on Sunday 10 October for the Climate March in Brussels, the public transport operator announced on Friday.
During this time, metro entrance gates will open, and ticket machines will be inactive, allowing for free travel on services unaffected by the march.
“The aim is for participants to be able to get to the demonstration easily by public transport. STIB also wants to show that it takes action for the climate together with its staff, not only on 10 October but also every other day of the year,” the announcement reads.