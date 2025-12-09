Governments move to reduce noise nuisance over Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport, in Zaventem. © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Flemish and federal governments have signed a collaboration protocol to reduce noise pollution from Brussels Airport and improve the living conditions of nearby residents.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday by Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke and Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns, aims to lower noise from airport activities while ensuring that the airport’s role as a driver of the economy is not compromised.

A joint steering committee bringing together the ministers’ offices and other relevant administrations will be established.

A technical working group will include the airport operator, representatives from the aviation sector, and air traffic controller Skeyes. Structured consultation with local communities and residents is also planned.

The plan’s framework is expected to be finalised in the coming months and will subsequently be presented to the Flemish government.