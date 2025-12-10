Pairi Daiza's €11.5-million subsidy is no gift, says Minister

Illustration shows the new entrance of Pairi Daiza animal parc in Brugelette on Saturday 07 October 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

A €11.5-million subsidy granted by the Government of Wallonia to Pairi Daiza for the construction of a water park has come in for criticism, especially since it comes at a time of widespread economic cutbacks.

However, Walloon Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet argues that the subsidy, which is coupled with a one-year exemption from property tax, strictly follows a 2004 decree that applies to all major businesses submitting investment aid requests.

The decision to approve the subsidy for the Hainaut-based animal theme park and botanical garden was made at a meeting on 4 December and was confirmed to Belga News Agency on Tuesday.

Jeholet said the application was assessed on the basis of objective criteria, including the scale of the investment, job creation and quality, and economic benefits. These assessments determine the level of aid granted, rather than discretionary political decisions, he explained.

Pairi Daiza’s investment programme involves €106 million for developing a new economic activity: a 20,000-square-metre aquatic centre capable of hosting 2,500 visitors, and able to compete with Europe’s leading water parks.

According to Jeholet, the project will create 275 jobs and represents exactly the kind of initiative that justifies the region’s investment aid system.

He dismissed any notion of the aid being a “gift.” Based on the government’s calculation, he explained, Pairi Daiza was eligible for a subsidy amounting to 10.85% of its investment — €11.5 million — along with a year-long exemption from property taxes.

Jeholet emphasised that these figures were determined objectively and not through favours, adding that the total subsidy would only be granted if key criteria, such as job creation and maintenance, are met.

“I have always supported entrepreneurs who create activity, jobs, and improve Wallonia’s image abroad," the minister stated. "Pairi Daiza brings undeniable value to our economy, and I wish more investors of this calibre would come forward.”