Kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik sentenced to four years in prison in kidnapping case

The Antwerp Criminal Court has sentenced kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik to four years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of a port worker.

The incident took place on 2 July 2024. The worker had repeatedly been approached by individuals from the drugs underworld but refused their advances.

Feeling unsafe after strangers rang the doorbell several times at his home in Antwerp's Kiel neighbourhood, he decided to stay at a hotel.

As he was heading to a taxi, Ben Saddik and two other individuals forced him into a Seat vehicle. During the ride, he was threatened with a firearm.

The group later released him but vandalised his home before leaving.

Prosecutors argued the crime was linked to drug trafficking operations at the Port of Antwerp.

Ben Saddik denied being involved in drug-related crime and claimed he only spoke to the victim about selfies he had taken with him, and shared with others.

The court rejected his explanation, sentencing him to four years in prison.

Two of his accomplices also received prison sentences: Hicham E. F., the driver of the Seat, was given 40 months, while Mohamed Z., who wielded the firearm, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Abdelkarim S., the victim’s uncle, who provided personal details about his nephew to the offenders, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.