   
Brussels Airlines named among 100 best airlines in the world
Friday, 01 October, 2021
    Brussels Airlines rose ten places this year, going from 79th to 69th place, in the ranking of the World Airline Awards by the British travel agency Skytrax, which ranks the 100 best airlines in the world.

    Based on surveys of over 13 million passengers, who rated airlines on aspects such as service on board, Covid measures and products on board, Skytrax announced the world’s top 100 airlines this week.

    The rankings were made based on experiences between September 2019 and July 2021, representing a mix of normal travel times combined with travel during the global pandemic.

    Brussels Airlines ranked 69th this year, ten places higher than in 2019, when the Belgian airline finished in 79th place.

    For the second year in a row, the number one spot went to Qatar Airways. This is the sixth time the airline has topped the list since 2000.

    Second place went to Singapore Airlines and Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways finished in third place.

    Additionally, Qatar Airways won five awards in separate categories including Best Business Class and Best Business Class Seat. Singapore Airlines won the award for the best cabin crew.

    A total of 350 airlines were included in the survey. The top 100 can be found here.

