Iceland joins Eurovision boycott

Credit: Eurovision Song Contest

Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV announced on Wednesday it will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest due to Israel’s participation.

In a statement, RÚV confirmed its decision not to take part in the contest, scheduled for Vienna, Austria.

The announcement makes Iceland the fifth country to withdraw from the competition.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain announced on Thursday last that they would boycott the 2026 edition of the contest following a decision by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to allow Israel to compete.