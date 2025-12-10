Wednesday 10 December 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Iceland joins Eurovision boycott

Wednesday 10 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Iceland joins Eurovision boycott
Credit: Eurovision Song Contest

Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV announced on Wednesday it will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest due to Israel’s participation.

In a statement, RÚV confirmed its decision not to take part in the contest, scheduled for Vienna, Austria.

The announcement makes Iceland the fifth country to withdraw from the competition.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain announced on Thursday last that they would boycott the 2026 edition of the contest following a decision by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to allow Israel to compete.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.