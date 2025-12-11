Grey skies and cooler air on Thursday

Clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

Dry but subdued weather is expected across Belgium on Thursday, with temperatures slipping slightly below Wednesday’s levels, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Most of the country will start the day under a blanket of grey, with extensive low cloud lingering through the morning. In southern regions, including the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine, early mist and fog are likely to reduce visibility.

While some bright spells may break through in the east as the day progresses, the southern highlands are expected to remain stubbornly overcast. Further west, sunshine will struggle to make any meaningful appearance.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for late autumn, ranging from around 6°C in the High Fens to 10°C in the northeast. Winds will be light to moderate from the south, offering little help in dispersing the cloud cover.

Clearer skies may briefly develop in the northeast on Thursday evening, but the improvement will be short-lived. During the night, cloud is forecast to spread across the entire country once again, bringing a chance of light rain. Mist, fog, and occasional drizzle are expected to reappear in the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine. Overnight lows will fall to between 3°C and 8°C.

The IRM expects similar unsettled conditions heading into the end of the week, with mild temperatures but persistent cloud and patchy rain likely to remain a feature.