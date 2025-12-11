Thursday 11 December 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgium still failing to treat tobacco addiction effectively, study finds

Thursday 11 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgium still failing to treat tobacco addiction effectively, study finds
Cigarette butts accumulate in a giant outdoor ashtray in Berlin on August 6, 2025. John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The treatment of tobacco addiction in Belgium remains insufficiently integrated into the healthcare system, according to a study published on Thursday by the Cancer Foundation and the Federal Public Service for Health.

The survey, which gathered responses from more than 18,000 healthcare professionals, reveals a persistent lack of resources and coordination among those involved in supporting patients who smoke.

Most Belgian smokers start before the age of 21, and tobacco-related illnesses cause more than 9,000 deaths in the country each year.

The authors argue that quitting smoking requires structured, systematic support and that a brief suggestion from a doctor to stop is not enough. They say tobacco addiction should be treated comprehensively by all healthcare professionals and included as a standard element of every care pathway.

Yet only 21% of surveyed healthcare workers actively encourage patients to quit. Some specialists are more proactive, including pneumologists (80%), cardiologists (70%) and tobacco-dependency experts (58%).

Even among these more committed groups, interventions remain limited. Only 13% offer practical advice, 12% refer patients to cessation tools or specialists, 4% suggest pharmacological aids such as nicotine replacement therapies, and another 4% propose detailed action plans.

The study stresses the importance of systematically collecting information on tobacco use, providing targeted support, and ensuring appropriate follow-up, whether directly or through referrals to specialists.

Its recommendations include adding questions about smoking to routine medical assessments, making tobacco addiction treatment a default part of care pathways and improving cooperation between healthcare professionals and tobacco experts.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.