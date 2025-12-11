Belgium still failing to treat tobacco addiction effectively, study finds

Cigarette butts accumulate in a giant outdoor ashtray in Berlin on August 6, 2025. John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The treatment of tobacco addiction in Belgium remains insufficiently integrated into the healthcare system, according to a study published on Thursday by the Cancer Foundation and the Federal Public Service for Health.

The survey, which gathered responses from more than 18,000 healthcare professionals, reveals a persistent lack of resources and coordination among those involved in supporting patients who smoke.

Most Belgian smokers start before the age of 21, and tobacco-related illnesses cause more than 9,000 deaths in the country each year.

The authors argue that quitting smoking requires structured, systematic support and that a brief suggestion from a doctor to stop is not enough. They say tobacco addiction should be treated comprehensively by all healthcare professionals and included as a standard element of every care pathway.

Yet only 21% of surveyed healthcare workers actively encourage patients to quit. Some specialists are more proactive, including pneumologists (80%), cardiologists (70%) and tobacco-dependency experts (58%).

Even among these more committed groups, interventions remain limited. Only 13% offer practical advice, 12% refer patients to cessation tools or specialists, 4% suggest pharmacological aids such as nicotine replacement therapies, and another 4% propose detailed action plans.

The study stresses the importance of systematically collecting information on tobacco use, providing targeted support, and ensuring appropriate follow-up, whether directly or through referrals to specialists.

Its recommendations include adding questions about smoking to routine medical assessments, making tobacco addiction treatment a default part of care pathways and improving cooperation between healthcare professionals and tobacco experts.