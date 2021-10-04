Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford University

On Monday 4 October, Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth (19) starts her study at Lincoln College in Oxford, the Royal Palace announced.

As she passed the entrance exams, Princess Elisabeth will study ‘History & Politics,’ a course that will take three years, the palace shared on social media, alongside a series of photos of Elisabeth’s first contacts with the city and the university.

In unique footage, the Princess gave Het Laatste Nieuws a tour – in videos and pictures – of her first week living at the University of Oxford.

The UK is no unknown territory for the Princess, as she already obtained her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2020.

While Elisabeth will live in Oxford for the next three years, she will return to Belgium regularly and “remain involved in Belgian public life,” according to the Palace.

In July 2021, she completed the one-year Military and Social Sciences course at the Royal Military School (KMS) in Belgium.