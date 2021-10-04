   
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford University
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford...
First anti-Covid pill halves risk of hospitalisation or...
Government paid €20 million for Covid tests never...
More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers...
Pandemic law comes into force today, but will...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 October 2021
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford University
    First anti-Covid pill halves risk of hospitalisation or death, study shows
    Government paid €20 million for Covid tests never carried out
    More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers
    Pandemic law comes into force today, but will not be applied
    Germany’s parties launch negotiations in bid to form new ruling coalition
    Taliban hold victory rally in Kabul
    Climate: Much work still needs to be done before COP26, conference chairman warns
    World’s largest coffee stock is in the Port of Antwerp
    Muslim organisations consider appeal against ban on ritual slaughter
    EU auditors: “Support to agriculture not aligned with sustainable water use”
    Eindhoven terror suspects ‘were targetting politicians’
    Coronavirus-New Zealand: Vaccinated tourists welcome from November
    Budget for wolf-proof fencing skyrockets by ten times
    Privacy group calls on Belgium to stop trying to snoop on private communications
    Brussels Government approves draft order on Covid Safe Ticket
    Belgium orders Covid vaccines for possible new booster campaign
    Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to heavy rain and wind
    Ministers meet today to discuss soaring energy prices
    Sarkozy says no one is fooled by court ruling against him
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford University

    Monday, 04 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth. Credit: Belga

    On Monday 4 October, Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth (19) starts her study at Lincoln College in Oxford, the Royal Palace announced.

    As she passed the entrance exams, Princess Elisabeth will study ‘History & Politics,’ a course that will take three years, the palace shared on social media, alongside a series of photos of Elisabeth’s first contacts with the city and the university.

    In unique footage, the Princess gave Het Laatste Nieuws a tour – in videos and pictures – of her first week living at the University of Oxford.

    The UK is no unknown territory for the Princess, as she already obtained her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2020.

    While Elisabeth will live in Oxford for the next three years, she will return to Belgium regularly and “remain involved in Belgian public life,” according to the Palace.

    In July 2021, she completed the one-year Military and Social Sciences course at the Royal Military School (KMS) in Belgium.