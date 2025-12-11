Mass protest against tax hikes in Flemish Brabant town

Tienen Mayor Jonathan Holslag. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Hundreds of people protested on Thursday evening against planned tax increases in Tienen at the start of a meeting of the Flemish Brabant city's municipal council.

Mayor Jonathan Holslag faced sharp criticism from protesters, with slogans such as “Professor Holslag, stick to what you know,” “Holslag is milking the farmers dry,” and “Don’t break promises” displayed on placards.

Holslag had previously stated there would be no tax hikes, but reversed that stance two weeks ago.

Tax increases

A proposed multi-year plan for the city includes an increase in personal income tax, a new city tax for households, and a surface area tax for businesses, while some existing levies for businesses will be abolished.

Social organisations such as the SAAMO - a non-profit that addresses exclusion - the Christian union ACV Puls, and farmers’ association Boerenbond voiced strong opposition to the plan. Social groups were particularly concerned about the higher personal tax and city tax, while farmers opposed the surface area levy.

This specific proposal, which would tax businesses based on property size, was removed from the council agenda on Thursday evening to be discussed at a later date. However, farmers are still worried.

Surface area tax has farmers worried

“We are still deeply concerned,” said Els Corbeels, provincial secretary at the Boerenbond. “Farms cover extensive areas, including barns and fields, often exceeding 20,000 square metres. For some farmers, this tax could mean an additional €14,000 annually, or 20% of their income. It’s unprecedented.”

Other measures, such as a €190 annual city tax for households and increased personal income tax, drew criticism from social organisations. ACV member Luc Kinnaert labelled the taxes “poverty taxes,” while SAAMO director Dirk Masquillier called them “outrageous.”

“Delaying one tax is not enough,” Masquillier said. “Families struggling to pay bills will now face an extra €500 per year. It’s baffling that someone like Nele Daenen [Vooruit legislator and member of the Tienen municipal executive] would endorse this.”

'Our focus remains on cleanliness, safety and quality of life'

At the start of the council meeting, Mayor Holslag addressed residents as the packed town hall reached capacity, forcing it to close its doors to additional attendees.

Holslag explained that developing the multi-year plan had been challenging for the council. “No one is approving this plan eagerly, but it’s necessary,” he said. “Resources are limited while demands are high. We could outsource certain services, but chose not to. Our focus remains on cleanliness, safety, and quality of life in our city.”

One of Holslag’s party’s pledges was to work more collaboratively with citizens. “We did not meet expectations there,” he admitted. “We should have done better, and we plan to invest more energy in public participation moving forward.”