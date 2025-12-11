Colruyt considers options for its shops and gas stations in France

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Colruyt Group is considering various strategic options for its shops and petrol stations in France, including a potential sale.

The review concerns the Belgian supermarket chain's “integrated retail activities” in France, encompassing approximately 100 Colruyt Prix Qualité stores and 40 Dats 24 petrol stations, spokesperson Hanne Poppe said.

These operations employ around 2,000 people and generate revenue exceeding €700 million, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The French food retail market is highly competitive, and despite efforts to make its operations profitable through investments, the group says they remain unprofitable.

While the stores contribute positively, the operations lack the scale needed to achieve sufficient purchasing power and to cover overhead and logistics costs, the group explained in a press release.

As a result, Colruyt is exploring various strategic options, including a potential sale or recovery plan for its French operations. It has already received expressions of interest, but no decision has yet been made, and there is no guarantee of a transaction.

The group emphasised its commitment to maintaining business continuity and safeguarding as many jobs as possible.

The Colruyt Group has been active in France since 1996 and has operated wholesale activities under the name Codifrance since 2004, although these activities are not part of the ongoing strategic review.