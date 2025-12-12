'Russia would face strong resistance,' Francken responds to Rutte warning

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) during a session of the parliamentary commission for National Defence at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 23 April 2025. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium's defence minister Theo Francken has said NATO countries are ready to repel any potential Russian attack, responding to stark warnings from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier on Thursday.

Speaking in Berlin, Rutte said Europe was "the next target of Russia" and urged NATO members to increase defence spending and support for Ukraine.

He argued that the alliance must prevent a war before it begins, but warned that several countries still lack a sufficient sense of urgency. Rutte also said a Ukrainian defeat would cost Europe "hundreds of billions".

Francken said he understood Rutte’s concerns but remained calm. "NATO is ready," he said on VRT1's Terzake programme on Thursday evening.

"We have a nuclear doctrine, effective deterrence, and we are massively reinforcing our military presence on the eastern flank. The Russians will not simply walk in. They would face significant resistance."

The minister acknowledged, however, that shortcomings remain. "There are still too many gaps in our collective defence, but we are working hard to address them," he said.

According to Francken, Rutte's concerns focus mainly on two issues: continued support packages for Ukraine, including discussions linked to Euroclear, and the slow pace of scaling up defence production. "On those points, I understand his concerns," he added.

Francken also expressed strong confidence in the United States' commitment to NATO. He said he was "100% convinced" Washington would respond if Russia were to invade a European country.

"NATO functions extremely well," he said. "And even in the unlikely event of a split, a new alliance would quickly emerge, because no country can stand alone."