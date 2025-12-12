Charlie Kirk murder suspect appears in court for first time

Credit : Wikipedia

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering far-right activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, appeared in court in person for the first time on Thursday, three months after the deadly attack.

The hearing took place in Provo, Utah, where Robinson's parents and brother were also present. Proceedings initially began on American television before moving behind closed doors, as the court examined whether certain elements of the case should remain confidential.

Kirk was shot and killed in September at the age of 31 while giving a speech outside a university campus in Utah. Robinson, who was 22 at the time, was arrested the following day.

The killing sent shockwaves through the United States political landscape. Kirk was a prominent figure on the American right and a vocal supporter of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. Through his youth organisation, Turning Point USA, he built a following of millions, largely among young men.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including murder, and could be sentenced to death if convicted.

Previous hearings have already been held in the case, but Robinson had not appeared in court in person until now.