Man rescued from Brussels canal in heroic action

Van Praet bridge. Credit: Nenea hartia

A man who fell into the Brussels Canal near the Van Praet Bridge was rescued on Friday morning by a worker from Brussels-Cleanliness, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

Witnesses spotted the man struggling in the water at around 11.30 a.m. near the Van Praet Bridge, close to the Docks shopping centre. A Brussels-Cleanliness employee jumped into the canal and managed to pull the victim to safety.

"The individual was kept above water by the Brussels-Cleanliness employee until the arrival of the Port of Brussels captaincy's rescue vessel," said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The circumstances under which the man ended up in the canal are not yet known.

While praising the worker's bravery, Derieuw also warned of the dangers involved in such interventions.

"It's a courageous act, but we advise using a ladder along the quay to minimise the risk of thermal shock. You never know what could be hidden under the water," he said.

