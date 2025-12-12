New electric car brand set to appear on Belgian roads

The Chinese electric car manufacturer Zeekr, a subsidiary of the Geely group, has officially announced its entry into the Belgian market, the company confirmed on Friday.

Members of the public will be able to test Zeekr vehicles this weekend during an open-day event in Edegem, near Antwerp. The brand will also be present at the Brussels Motor Show in January, where it plans to unveil a European first at Brussels Expo.

Zeekr opened its first Flemish dealership in Ghent at the end of November, following the launch of a showroom in Liège in mid-October.

In Liège, the brand works with the Schyns Group, which represents Stellantis marques, while its Ghent operation is run in partnership with Sterckx-De Smet, a Volvo dealer.

The manufacturer is now stepping up its Belgian rollout. A dealership is set to open in Brussels on Monday, with another planned in Namur before the end of the year.

Further locations are expected to follow, with Zeekr aiming to have at least one dealer in each Belgian province by mid-2026.

Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese carmakers already active in Belgium, including BYD, Xpeng, Jaecoo and Omoda.

