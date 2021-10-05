   
Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost Belgium up to €1.75 billion
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021
Latest News:
Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth...
Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote...
Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans...
‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity...
GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 October 2021
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion
    Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost Belgium up to €1.75 billion
    Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax havens
    Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse in French Church
    Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent
    Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve biodiversity, report finds
    European flag wrongly displayed in Belgium’s CovidSafe app
    Belgium launches Facebook campaign to slow secondary migration of Afghans
    Flemish businesses want mandatory vaccination, Wallonia and Brussels less convinced
    Australian borders closed to foreign tourists until at least 2022
    All Facebook apps working again after outage that affected 3.5 billion
    Anti-racism: How to collect equality data to fight discrimination in the EU  
    More than eight Covid-19 deaths per day
    Belgian animal rights group ordered to stop awareness campaign on horse meat
    More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers
    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly coming back online after global outage
    View more
    Share article:

    Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost Belgium up to €1.75 billion

    Tuesday, 05 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Nuclear waste. Credit: Belga

    The research to find a disposal solution for all nuclear waste in Belgium has already cost around €500 million since 1974 and the total cost could run up to €1.75 billion in the next three decades.

    Between 2021 and 2050, researching the feasibility and safety of the geological storage of nuclear waste could cost another €1.25 billion, according to estimates from NIRAS, the national agency that manages all radioactive waste in Belgium and develops solutions to process and store it.

    “€500 million for 47 years of research, without concrete results since there is still no definitive solution to the nuclear waste of which future generations will have to take care for at least 300,000 years,” said Ecolo MP Samuel Cogolati, who asked Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten about the cost during Tuesday’s Parliamentary Commission on climate.

    As there is still no national policy for long-term management of high-level radioactive waste, the research could cost another €1.25 billion, which is “more than the total cost for the research and development of all wind and solar energy projects in Belgium,” Cogolati added.

    In line with a law dating from 1980, the cost for this research and the development of a solution should be fully covered by the producers of nuclear waste.

    However, the federal government spends around €100 million to finance the entire nuclear liabilities clean-up costs – the costs arising from the decommissioning of the nuclear installations – of three sites, including those of Belgoprocess, the National Institute for Radioelements (IRE) and the Belgian nuclear research centre SCK CEN.