   
Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021
Latest News:
Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth...
Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote...
Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans...
GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion...
Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost up...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 October 2021
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion
    Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost up to €1.75 billion
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax havens
    Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse in French Church
    Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent
    Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve biodiversity, report finds
    European flag wrongly displayed in Belgium’s CovidSafe app
    Belgium launches Facebook campaign to slow secondary migration of Afghans
    Flemish businesses want mandatory vaccination, Wallonia and Brussels less convinced
    Australian borders closed to foreign tourists until at least 2022
    All Facebook apps working again after outage that affected 3.5 billion
    Anti-racism: How to collect equality data to fight discrimination in the EU  
    More than eight Covid-19 deaths per day
    Belgian animal rights group ordered to stop awareness campaign on horse meat
    More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers
    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly coming back online after global outage
    View more
    Share article:

    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes

    Tuesday, 05 October 2021

    Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

    The Federal Government’s plans to abolish the compulsory sick note for those who are absent from work due to illness for only a few days were not well received by employers, who fear that it will open the door to abuse.

    Along with other labour market reforms, the abolition of the sick note is said to be on the table of the Government, but employers have already stated that they are not in favour, according to the Belga News Agency.

    “The majority of employees take their responsibility. The bosses do know that,” said employers’ organisation Unizo. “But there is a minority who cuts corners.”

    “Abolishing the compulsory sick note for the first few days of illness opens the door wide to ‘Monday morning sickness’,” fears Unizo’s Danny Van Assche, pointing to people who will pretend to be sick in order to prolong the weekend a little bit.

    The Neutral Syndicate for the Self-Employed (NSZ) also fears that the abolition of the sick note will be abused.

    “Those who are really ill deserve all the support they can get, but not those who want to recuperate from a night out or just take a few days off under the pretext of illness,” the NSZ stated. “This will open the door to all sorts of excesses.”

    The Flemish employers’ organisation Voka is of the same opinion and stated that it particlarly insists on a solution for long-term absenteeism.

    For the Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB), the proposal as a stand-alone measure is not acceptable, but must be framed in a broader narrative where employees (and doctors) are effectively encouraged to assume their personal responsibility.