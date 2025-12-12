Police seize over 300 kg of cocaine in Brussels Region crackdown

Cocaine bust. Credit: Brussels Federal Judicial Police

The West Flanders Federal Judicial Police conducted a major operation against a drug trafficking network this week, resulting in eleven arrests and the seizure of over 300 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The investigation began last summer after a passer-by near Torhout noticed suspicious activity involving vehicles with foreign licence plates. Authorities soon established that the network was operating out of Brussels.

A judge in Ypres led the inquiry, which culminated in eight simultaneous raids on Wednesday in Evere, Vilvoorde, Neder-Over-Heembeek, Forest, Etterbeek, Wezembeek-Oppem, and Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

During the raids, police arrested eleven suspects. Along with the cocaine, investigators also confiscated €20,000 in cash and four firearms.

The suspects, mostly Albanian men aged between 25 and 35, were questioned by detectives.

They were subsequently brought before the investigating judge in Ypres, who ordered their provisional detention.

On Friday, the Council Chamber confirmed the detention of seven suspects. The remaining four are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.