Government agrees to simplify electricity bills

Engie electricity bills lying on a computer. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Federal Cabinet has approved a draft bill aimed at simplifying electricity bills and making them clearer, more transparent, and easier to compare.

The proposal, presented by Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet and Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders, aims to address the complexity many consumers face when trying to figure out their energy bills.

According to Mr Bihet, current bills require advanced knowledge to decode them, but the new measures aim to make comprehension immediate and straightforward.

The draft law incorporates recommendations from energy regulator CREG, and establishes clear rules for billing practices.

Providers will only be allowed to charge two components: a subscription fee and a price per kilowatt-hour, which can be fixed or variable.

Energy bills will include a QR code and a direct link to a full tariff sheet, enabling consumers to compare their contracts with new offers with a simple click.

Suppliers will also be required to inform customers clearly and in a timely manner before automatically renewing contracts. Fixed fees will be calculated on a pro-rata basis, reflecting the exact period of the contract.

Additionally, the draft law would ban misleading discounts and fluctuating prices within the same contract. Conditional discounts that obscure the actual cost and contracts with mid-term price changes will no longer be allowed.

To ensure transparency, the energy regulator says it will publish an annual report reviewing market clarity and price comparability across the sector.