Brussels Parliament calls for guaranteed funding for Zinneke Parade

Illustration picture shows the 12th edition of the 'Zinneke Parade', in Brussels, Saturday 14 May 2022. The two-yearly 'Zinneke Parade' was created in 2000 as a multicultural carnival to connect the many different cultures, communities and districts within Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Brussels Parliament has approved a resolution urging the government to ensure funding for the Zinneke non-profit organisation and formally include the Zinneke Parade in the regional budget for 2026.

The resolution, proposed by Benjamin Dalle (Christen Democratisch en Vlaams, CD&V), was passed on Friday evening with 56 votes in favour, 16 against and 7 abstentions.

Dalle submitted the resolution following reports of financial uncertainty for the organisation, stemming from the absence of a fully empowered government. Zinneke relies on regional funding for 35-40% of its budget and warned that without clarity, the 2026 parade could be scaled down significantly or cancelled altogether.

The resolution calls on the Brussels government to allocate funds immediately to allow preparations for the 2026 edition. These funds should be sufficient to ensure that the parade proceeds at full scale, including its central procession and local activities. Dalle also advocated for a long-term, structural funding framework.

The Zinneke Parade is a multicultural carnival that serves as a bridge connecting the many different cultures, communities and districts within Brussels.

It was created in 2000 as part of Brussels’ year as European Capital of Culture, and is described as one of the enduring legacies of the cultural event.

The festival typically involves around 2,000 participants, 150 artists, and up to 80,000 spectators, working in collaboration with an estimated 140 partner organisations.

Jan Busselen (Workers' Party, PVDA) emphasised the importance of prioritising funding for culture and social cohesion. “Those who claim participation, culture, and social cohesion are important must also ensure they are reflected in the budget,” he said.

The Mouvement Réformateur (MR) opposed the resolution, citing budgetary concerns and highlighting other organisations that might suffer due to ongoing governmental constraints.

Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) and Open VLD abstained for similar reasons.