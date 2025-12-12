Brussels Parliament wants plan to combat violence against LGBTQIA+ individuals

Brussels Parliament in session. © Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The Brussels Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday urging the regional government to develop a plan to combat violence against LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The proposal, initiated by Stijn Becx (Groen) and supported by most parliamentary groups, came in response to a series of violent attacks targeting LGBTQIA+ individuals in recent weeks.

LGBTQIA+ organisations have been reporting a steady rise in homophobic and transphobic violence in Brussels over the years, along with more widespread discrimination against LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The resolution calls for the creation of a "Safe Public Space for LGBTQIA+ Individuals” action plan, developed in collaboration with organisations such as STIB, safe.brussels, equal.brussels, the Rainbow House, and other civil society groups.

It also seeks to enhance the training of public officials working in public spaces or interacting with the population to ensure that they are equipped to handle inappropriate behaviour and effectively support inclusivity challenges.

The text proposes reinvigorating a reporting initiative by equal.brussels, safe.brussels, and the Rainbow House, while integrating training and awareness around these issues into the Global Safety and Prevention Plan prepared by safe.brussels, including police officers.

Victim support is highlighted, with measures to improve psychological assistance through police zones and the establishment of a uniform reporting protocol tailored for LGBTQIA+ individuals, alongside local officer training.

The resolution further recommends simplifying complaint procedures, ensuring the confidentiality of data, strengthening victim assistance, and improving follow-up and prosecution of hate crimes.