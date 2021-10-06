   
Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all...
Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be...
‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via...
One in three employers will still use face...
Nine in ten national trains run on time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 October 2021
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    One in three employers will still use face masks, even if not mandatory
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    Belgium in Brief: The Monday Blues
    Rising sea temperatures destroyed 14% of world’s coral reefs
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase in bills
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
    Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all

    Wednesday, 06 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    The Flemish Parliament. Credit: Belga

    The Flemish Parliament is introducing a 5% cent pay cut on its own wages, agreed almost two years ago, following complaints from the Flemish far-left PVDA opposition party.

    At the end of December 2019, a resolution to this effect was already unanimously approved in Parliament, but it had still not been implemented two years later, despite a promise to settle it by May 2020 – which is why PVDA reintroduce the resolution on Wednesday.

    “To be honest, I thought that this had already been settled for a long time, but I guess it hadn’t,” PVDA party leader Jos D’Haese said on Flemish radio. “So I asked the question last week, but I did not get an answer.”

    On Wednesday, D’Haese reintroduced the exact same resolution that was unanimously approved in 2019, but with 2022 as the new deadline.

    In a reaction, the Chair of the Flemish Parliament Liesbeth Homans (N-VA) announced that the proposal had not died a quiet death, but had been included in consultation with the other parliaments, according to reports in De Standaard.

    In the end, the Flemish Parliament did not wait for that and decided to implement the pay cut unilaterally, MP for the Flemish liberal Open VLD party Willem-Frederik Schiltz confirmed to VRT.

    “The intention was to make the status of MPs as uniform as possible throughout Belgium. A study was carried out on this, and Ms Homans brought the proposal to the conference of all the parliamentary chairmen,” he said.

    “But it appears that there is some opposition here and there, so we are revisiting the proposal here in Parliament,” Schiltz added. “I have also convened the Extended Bureau (which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Parliament) today and we will adopt the proposal here today.”

    However, the salaries will not be reduced immediately: in order to get all the paperwork in order, it was decided to implement the reduction from 1 January next year.

    It will also apply to mayors and city councillors: they accumulate two sources of income, which are capped so that they can never earn more than 150% of their parliamentary salary.

    The PVDA actually wants to go much further than the 5% cut, and also wants to touch the wages of ministers.

    “But this is a matter of principle for us now,” D’Haese said. “It was promised, but not carried out. Now they have to get their act together.”