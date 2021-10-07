As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offer

For several weeks, Brussels Airlines has noticed a return to normal for travellers, who now book fewer last-minute journeys, the airline said on Wednesday, while launching its summer offer for 2022.

While for 20 months, the booking process was dominated by last-minute bookings due to the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines has recently recorded an increase in bookings for the spring holidays and the next school holidays.

“This is a very positive sign that our customers are also seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and are starting to plan their holidays for 2022,” the airline emphasised.

This development allows Brussels Airlines to publish its schedule for next summer, which includes 29 destinations in Europe – including Chania (Greece) and Antalya (Turkey) for the first time since 2019 -, three destinations in the Middle East, 18 in Africa and two in North America.

“After two years of travel restrictions and to meet the high demand, Brussels Airlines has expanded its offer in the leisure travel market,” the airline said in a statement.

“With additional flights to the most popular holiday destinations during the high season, the airline wants to meet the wishes of its customers who are waiting to be able to travel again,” it added.

In 2019, the airline carried more than 10 million passengers to, from and via Brussels Airport, a number that melted like snow in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.