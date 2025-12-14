Zelenskyy says security guarantees instead of NATO is acceptable

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that binding security guarantees from the United States and Europe could be an acceptable compromise instead of NATO membership.

Speaking ahead of discussions in Berlin with US and European allies, Zelensky acknowledged that compromises are necessary to achieve peace with Russia.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine never join the Western military alliance. Zelensky explained that guarantees of protection from the US, Europe, and other partners might serve as Ukraine’s concession.

The US delegation, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Berlin on Sunday afternoon. Criticism has been mounting over the US peace plan, with Ukraine and European partners arguing it favours Russia.

Shortly after the American representatives, Zelensky also arrived in the German capital for further talks.

