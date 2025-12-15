Asylum applications at their lowest level since April 2023

Illustration picture taken at the registration centre for asylum seekers at the 'Petit Chateau - Klein Kasteeltje' in Brussels, Monday 10 December 2018. Due to a lack of space, the Foreigners Service. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

In November, 2,257 people applied for international protection at Belgium’s Immigration Office, marking the lowest monthly figure since April 2023.

The majority of asylum seekers came from Palestine, Afghanistan, and Turkey. Of the total applications, 1,719 were first-time requests.

Ultimately, 708 individuals were granted refugee status or subsidiary protection, while others had their applications rejected or deemed inadmissible.

Belgium’s Federal Minister for Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), implemented stricter asylum policies last summer, including tougher measures on reception and family reunification. She claims these changes are now yielding results.

“For the fifth consecutive month, monthly asylum figures are significantly lower than those from the same period last year. For the first time in years, the usual winter peak has not occurred,” Van Bossuyt stated.

She highlighted a sharp decrease among applicants carrying the ‘M status,’ given to those already granted asylum in another EU member state, as new rules prevent them from seeking additional protection in Belgium.

Fedasil, the federal agency responsible for asylum reception, has faced repeated legal action for failing to provide accommodation for asylum seekers. In October, Minister Van Bossuyt was admonished by the courts after declaring she would not pay fines linked to these rulings.

“We are enforcing a strict but fair policy,” the minister defended. “Belgium has been too lenient for far too long. I’m committed to closing loopholes within the European framework, such as denying entry to those already protected in another member state.”

With fewer arrivals, Belgium has started reducing hotel accommodations for asylum seekers, transitioning to a system focused on modest, collective centres.

Van Bossuyt announced that even stricter measures are planned in the coming months. “This is a turning point, but certainly not the end. The work is far from finished.”

