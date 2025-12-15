Higher education: the number of non-financible students is rising, as are the number of exemptions

Wallonia /Brussels Federation Minister for Higher Education Elisabeth Degryse. © Belga / Bruno Fahy

The number of non-fundable students in universities has risen sharply in two years, but the number of appeals that were successfully resolved has also increased, according to figures released on Monday by Higher Education Minister Elisabeth Degryse (Engagés).

At the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, 4,408 university students were declared non-fundable based on their academic results. Two years later, this figure rose to 6,141, a 39% increase.

Students who are declared non-fundable have the opportunity to appeal to their institution. Universities can decide to re-enrol these students, even if they are no longer eligible for funding.

Two years ago, 2,785 students benefited from this exception. In the most recent academic year, this number climbed to 4,386, representing a 57% increase, according to data presented by the minister during a parliamentary commission in response to questions from deputies Marie Jacqmin (Engagés) and Octave Daube (PTB).

The minister did not provide data comparing the situation to the 2024-2025 academic year because different rules applied that year: a decree adopted by PS, Ecolo, and PTB temporarily relaxed regulations for one year, allowing more students to maintain their fundability.