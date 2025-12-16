Man, 59, beaten to death by intruders in Ardennes tourist town

Illustrative photo of Durbuy, where the man was killed. Credit: John Thys/Belga

Several people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Durbuy, eastern Belgium, said the Luxembourg public prosecutor’s office on Monday. One suspect has been remanded in custody.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered at his home on 20 November, according to the prosecutor’s office. Reports from local media suggest the man was beaten to death by individuals who broke into his home to steal money and valuables.

A judge was immediately assigned to investigate the murder, which is suspected to have been committed as part of a robbery. The case was handed over to the federal judicial police of Luxembourg.

Over the weekend, a large-scale operation, involving federal and local police forces across several districts, led to the arrests of individuals suspected of using bank cards stolen from the victim’s home.

One suspect has been placed under arrest and charged with cyber fraud, the prosecutor’s office confirmed, while investigations continue to identify those directly responsible for the murder.

The prosecutor declined to provide further details on the case.

