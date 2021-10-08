Stromae makes comeback on Werchter Boutique next year...

Belgian artist Stromae is making a comeback after a six-year hiatus and will headline the Belgian Werchter Boutique festival in June 2022, the organisation announced on Friday.

Stromae, whose real name is Paul Van Haver, will headline the festival on 19 June, and will also play a second Belgian show at the Les Ardentes festival in Liège a few weeks later.

Back in 2022 after a mandatory break: Werchter Boutique. Back after an even longer time: @Stromae. Bringing both together is a golden combination. On Sunday 19 June the magic will happen. Stromae will be playing Werchter Boutique! Formidable! 🥳 #WB22 pic.twitter.com/zOhDBIUJib — Werchter Boutique (@WBoutiqueFest) October 8, 2021

His last performance dates back to 2015, and his last album, “Racine carrée,” was released as far back as 2013. This summer, however, rumours started circulating about a new Stromae album this year, following reports in the French magazine Paris Match.

With this announcement, it is looking likely that those rumours were true.

On Sunday 19 June, Stromae will perform at the Werchter Boutique stage. Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Wednesday 13 October at 10:00 AM via ticketmaster.be.

On Sunday 10 July, he will be headlining the Les Ardentes festival in Liège. Tickets go on sale on Monday 11 October at 11:00 AM via the festival website.