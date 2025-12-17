Belgium launches investigation into possible police corruption

Interior Minister Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

An investigation into possible corruption risks within the federal police force is being launched, announced Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) on Wednesday.

The investigation follows an internal survey, which revealed that one in three officers questioned had already encountered or witnessed corruption.

"I will never accept the image of our police force being tarnished. That is why I have instructed the federal police to launch an independent, in-depth and scientific investigation. This investigation must be carried out in the short term," said Quintin.

Based on the results, "appropriate measures" will be taken, "with the clear objective of striving for zero risk in the area of corruption."

Count on the police

Several newspapers reported on Saturday that one in three officers surveyed by the federal police had already "encountered or witnessed" corruption. This figure comes from a survey conducted by the federal judicial police.

The survey dates from 2022, says Quintin. According to the federal police, approximately 1,200 of the more than 4,300 federal judicial police officers surveyed participated in the survey, representing 27%.

"Of this group, approximately 3% indicated that they had observed behaviour that could be considered risky during their entire career," he said. "This does not mean that one in three officers has personally encountered corruption."

At the same time, Quintin does not want to minimise the results. "This does not mean that the fight against corruption is being abandoned; on the contrary. Citizens must be able to count on the police at all times and in all places."

