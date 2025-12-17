Half of Belgian train stations will have parcel box by the end of the year

Credit: Bpost

Belgian postal company bpost and railway company SNCB/NMBS are strengthening their collaboration to significantly increase the number of parcel boxes (bboxes) in train stations.

By the end of the year, around half of all stations in Belgium will have one of these machines where passengers can collect or send parcels 24/7, both companies announced on Wednesday morning.

"Transport hubs such as train stations are real hotspots for parcel logistics," said Laurens Himpe, chief automated parcel officer at bpost.

"That is why we are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with SNCB/NMBS," he said. "This will enable us to anchor the bbox in the station environment, with extra attention for central cities such as Bruges, Ghent, Namur, Charleroi and Liège."

Bpost previously announced its aim to have a network of 2,500 bboxes in place by the end of the year.