Belgian wants to break world record for basketball free throws in one day

Ultra athlete Matthieu Bonne. Credit: Belga/Maaike Thijsens

Belgian ultra-athlete Matthieu Bonne wants to break the world record for the most free throws scored in basketball on Sunday 4 January. He has 24 hours to score more than 21,001 free throws.

Bonne, who has previously broken records in swimming, cycling and running, is attempting another world record – this time in basketball.

He will start shooting free throws at 8pm on Sunday 4 January in the Coretec Dome in Ostend. The record attempt will start shortly after the match between Filou Oostende and the Antwerp Giants.

Bonne has chosen to take on a challenge in what he describes as his first love, basketball. As a young man, he used to play the sport.

"This is a very unique challenge because it is not just about endurance," he said. "It is mainly about precision under extreme fatigue. Continuing to score when your body and mind are exhausted, that's the real challenge."

The world record attempt is being organised in collaboration with students from the Athena School Group and the Filou Oostende basketball club, who are providing organisational and logistical support.

Supporters are welcome to cheer on the ultra-athlete, but are asked to remain quiet so that the record attempt can proceed in a calm atmosphere. The Coretec Dome will remain open to the public for the entire 24 hours.

Related News