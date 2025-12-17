Farmers protest at Liège airport against Mercosur trade agreement

Action by various Walloon and European agricultural unions to denounce the EU-Mercosur agreement, unfair agricultural competition and the deregulation of standards, and to defend fair prices, an ambitious CAP and regulated agriculture, in Liege airport, in Grace-Hollogne, Wednesday 17 December 2025. Credit: Belga/Laureane Barbier

Farmers staged a protest at Liège Airport, one of Europe's largest cargo airports, on Wednesday. They were protesting against the upcoming European free trade agreement with the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

The Mercosur agreement symbolises "unfair trade policy," according to the farmers. It may be signed in Brazil this week, but major countries such as Italy and France have already requested a postponement.

The farmers fear unfair competition. "The imported products will not be subject to the same environmental and social standards as ours," said Hugues Falys, spokesperson for the agricultural organisation FUGEA.

The farmers are asking for more protection, as well as fair and stable prices.

Hub

The fact that the protest is being held at the airport has to do with Liège's role as a hub. Among other things, fresh agricultural products pass through there, even though no meat is currently being imported from the Mercosur countries.

"It is not impossible that this will be the case in the future," said Hugues.

Around 70 people took part in the protest; they drove to the airport in around 15 tractors. Walloon, Flemish and French farmers from various organisations were present.

A large farmers' protest is planned for Thursday in Brussels. Thousands of people are expected to attend. The police have already warned of major traffic disruption in the capital.

