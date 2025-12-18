'Belgium is a reliable ally', says army chief during NATO trip

Belgian army chief Frederik Vansina. Credit: Belga

Belgium is a reliable ally, fulfilling its duties without criticism, according to Defence Chief Frederik Vansina following his three-day visit to Eastern Europe.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Theo Francken for the first two days, Vansina visited Poland, Lithuania, Romania, and Kosovo.

Belgian detachments participate in international operations in these countries, aimed at strengthening NATO’s borders against potential Russian threats or contributing to peace in a region scarred by conflict two decades ago.

The visit comes as Belgium undertakes unprecedented defence investments, aiming to hit 2% of GDP. Recent measures include orders for additional F-35 fighter jets, drones, anti-aircraft systems, and intensified recruitment efforts.

This trend reflects a broader European movement to address Russian threats and reduce reliance on the United States.

Vansina expressed optimism about Europe’s defence ambitions, stating, “By 2030, we’ll be much further ahead, and by 2035, Europe will be conventionally autonomous. The progress must continue.”

The war in Ukraine has offered valuable lessons to NATO members. "We should take the relevant lessons," Vansina remarked.

While Belgium invests in advanced technology, it must also consider the importance of scale, according to Vansina.

He noted that Russia’s approach in Ukraine relies on sheer quantity, favouring numerous adequate systems over expensive, cutting-edge technology. "One challenge for European armies is to redefine what ‘good enough’ means in weapons systems."

Vansina highlighted drones as an example, suggesting effective solutions need not be overly sophisticated.

"Basic drones with simple reconnaissance or combat capabilities can accomplish missions reliably. In Poland, we were shown an example of six operators using drones to neutralise 12 tanks in six minutes."

Furthermore, Vansina stressed the importance of cooperation among allied states in Eastern Europe.

He cited the joint efforts of Benelux countries in Kosovo, where military personnel from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg work together using shared equipment.

"This collaboration forms the foundation of European defence. We need interoperable systems, or better yet, shared systems."

Related News