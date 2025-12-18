Russian gas flows into Belgium despite sanctions

The LNG terminal in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga

European sanctions on Russian gas transit have unexpectedly led to increased shipments of Russian gas to Belgium via the port of Zeebrugge.

The National Bank of Belgium observed a sharp increase in LNG imports from Russia.

During July and August, the import value of Russian LNG tripled compared to the same period in the previous year.

Net LNG imports to Belgium have surged by more than two-thirds compared to the preceding three years, during which about 20 terawatt-hours were brought in between April and October each year.

Since 27 March, European ports have been prohibited from transiting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to destinations outside Europe.

This measure, part of the EU’s 14th package of sanctions, aims to reduce funding for Russia’s war. It is considered a preliminary step towards a total ban on Russian gas imports planned for 2027.

Over the seven months following the transit ban, Russia’s gas company Novatek, through its subsidiary Yamal LNG, delivered 35.2 terawatt-hours of LNG to Belgium, according to the latest data.

As transit to Asia is no longer possible, Russian gas is now being redirected into the European energy network.

