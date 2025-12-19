Belgian actress included in prestigious list of up-and-coming European acting talent

Braeckman, 29, was described by the film institute’s jury as “chameleon-like” due to her versatile career. The actress can be seen on stage, in music videos, and on the big screen. She became known for her roles in the series ‘F*** You Very Very Much’, ‘GR5’, and ‘Salamander’.

In 2026, she will also appear in the courtroom series ‘De Twaalf’ and ‘Heysel 85’, a film about the 1985 Heysel disaster. Braeckman’s acting in the latter film, in particular, won over the jury. “She balances the internal conflict beautifully; she holds the attention from the very first moment,” said the jury. “Being a chameleon is the rarest talent there is.”

Braeckman is flanked on the list by nine other promising actors and actresses, including Austrian Lucas Englander, who previously starred opposite Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in the series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. French actor Salif Cissé, known for his work in the Netflix series “Lupin,” and Dutch actor Joes Brauers, who played a role in “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, have also secured a spot on the list.

This is the 29th time the EFP has organised the Shooting Stars initiative. With this list, the organisation aims to provide an international launchpad for promising acting talent throughout Europe. The honour has also been bestowed upon Flemish actors Michaël Pas (1998), Filip Peeters (2001), Matthias Schoenaerts (2003), Marie Vinck (2005), and Kevin Janssens (2007).

