Partially suspended sentence for raping two young girls

The Liège Court of Appeal. Credit : Legalist.be

The Liège Court of Appeal sentenced a 54-year-old man from Waremme to three years in prison, with two-thirds of the sentence suspended (one year without parole), for raping and sexually assaulting two girls aged 7 and 10.

The offences were reported by the children's grandmother, who had been confided in by them. A 7-year-old girl revealed that her grandmother's partner had raped her twice, providing precise details of the incidents. A second girl, aged 10, revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The investigation focused on the defendant's personality, as he could be ‘overbearing’ towards those around him. Young female neighbours had mentioned his ambiguous or insistent behaviour and looks.

The defendant was acquitted in the first instance. However, the court overturned this decision and sentenced the defendant to three years in prison, two-thirds of which were suspended.

