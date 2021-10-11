   
Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Latest News:
Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention...
Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software...
Most food delivery workers are here illegally...
‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march...
Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 October 2021
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    France tightens border with Belgium to stop transmigrants
    Trains: Fewer passengers, but not in incidents
    Sophie Wilmès stresses Belgium’s support for end of death penalty
    Tooth hygiene: You’re doing it wrong, says High Council
    Brexit: London steps up the pressure on Brussels ahead of EU proposals on Northern Ireland
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    New fast train will link Antwerp and Hasselt
    Over 800 demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Liège
    Coronavirus-France: About 45,000 demonstrate against health pass
    Climate march takes place in Brussels today
    World Mental Health Day: Global shortfall in investments in mental health, says WHO
    FAQ: Sunday’s Climate March
    Fiji prepares to reopen to international travellers
    View more
    Share article:

    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights

    Monday, 11 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Minister Wilmès and Louise. Credit: Giancarlo Rocconi

    Two young girls took over the roles of Foreign Affairs minister Sophie Wilmès and Meryame Kitir, federal minister of Development Cooperation and Metropolitan Policy, to draw attention to girls’ rights worldwide.

    In light of the International Day of the Girl on 11 October, children’s rights organisation Plan International Belgium organised a “Girls’ Takeover” allowing activists Margaux (24) and Louise (20) to take over from two female ministers.

    “This has an enormous symbolic value: by having two girls take over the positions of two ministers, we are showing everyone that girls should be in leadership positions,” said Jorn Vennekens, spokesperson at Plan International Belgium.

    “Furthermore, by working together with these ministers, we are in touch with the two people that have the power to actually change policy and give the necessary attention to girls’ rights worldwide,” he added.

    Margaux, who when taking over from Kitir, opened an international conference on access to education, concurred that girls’ rights must be a priority on the international agenda, but stressed that this must include all girls.

    “We all have the same potential, but not always the same opportunities. That has to change,” she said.

    The problems regarding inequality in the opportunities that are given to girls, especially on matters of education, were also highlighted by Kitir.

    “Unfortunately, it is still the case that girls have fewer opportunities for work or education,” she said.

    Margaux and Minister Kitir. Credit: Joaquin Guzmán Shultz

    Louise, who took over Wilmès’ role for a day, spoke during the Council of Ministers, making her the first person to do so, and opened an international conference on the future of Europe.

    Some hope, but struggles continue

    Both Kitir and Wilmès were the first women to take on their respective roles in Belgium, which Plan International says indicates a promising future for girls’ rights. However, the organisation stressed that although more chances are being offered to girls in certain parts of the world, others continue to struggle.

    “Every year, some 12 million girls are married off before their 18th birthday, and about 12 million girls between the ages of 15 and 19 give birth every year after a teenage pregnancy – which is also the main cause of death among girls in that age group,” a press release from the organisation stated.

    The organisation also stressed that girls are at greater risk of suffering the consequences of certain crises, including climate change and the ongoing pandemic, which saw many girls unable to attend school, with some 20 million thought to be prevented from returning.

    “Although attention to girls’ rights has increased in recent years, today they are increasingly under pressure,” said Vennekens.

    Including young people in policy-making

    The “Girls’ Takeover” is in line with Plan International’s ethos to put young people at the centre of any policy-making that affects them.

    Vennekens said that girls and young people more broadly are being involved in policy decisions, but “often solely related to youth policies.”

    “They should be involved in topics like city development and even international solidarity. Furthermore, participation is limited to youth councils on the city level – we advise the government to work together with schools to have more representative input from youth and girls specifically,” Vennekens added.

    A recent study conducted by Plan International Belgium and Enabel showed that young people want to be asked for their input when it comes to tackling international challenges, but that they felt their views were overlooked.

    “The Belgian Government can take a leading position on the international scene by involving young people in global initiatives. We should have more young people speaking in places like the United Nations and the European Union,” Vennekens said.

    Latest news

    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Despite explicit denial by the Federal Police, it appears that the Belgian police force did use the facial recognition tool Clearview AI, despite the ...
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    A majority of food delivery workers active in Brussels are in the country illegally, have no papers and no protection against exploitation, Le Soir ...
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took part in the #BackToTheClimate march in Brussels, the first large-scale demonstration of its kind in 18 ...
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Israel on Sunday on her last visit to the country while still in office after the German elections. This was her ...
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Flemish heritage minister Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) has temporarily lifted the protection on four of the region’s listed monuments, while public ...
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    Shops in Ghent could soon be allowed to open every Sunday after a decision to bypass current laws requiring them to close for at least 24 hours a ...
    France tightens border with Belgium to stop transmigrants
    The French government is to deploy extra police officers on the border with Belgium, to stop the flow of transmigrants who travel via Belgium to ...
    Trains: Fewer passengers, but not in incidents
    Passenger traffic on trains in Belgium went down sharply in 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of incidents was hardly ...
    Sophie Wilmès stresses Belgium’s support for end of death penalty
    Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès on Sunday reaffirmed Belgium’s commitment to an end to capital punishment worldwide, on the occasion of the 19th ...
    Tooth hygiene: You’re doing it wrong, says High Council
    Most of us do it without thinking, as a habit that’s been hammered into us since early childhood. But are we doing it wrong? The High Council for ...
    Brexit: London steps up the pressure on Brussels ahead of EU proposals on Northern Ireland
    The British government wants “significant changes” to the protocol on post-Brexit customs arrangements specific to Northern Ireland and is stepping ...
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    The efforts that are being made by the government to combat the climate crisis are overshadowed by the fact that it is not taking the crisis ...