Belgium in Brief: Bart No Waver

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon!

And so, finally, the day is here – maybe. Crunch time for the EU over frozen Russian assets, and how to release them to help Ukraine. At the heart of this is little old Belgium. And at the centre of it all – Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

De Wever and Belgium have come in for some stick about their reluctance to budge on the issue – painted as blocking a deal and helping Russia. The constant refrain in the corridors of the Berlaymont and beyond is "how do you solve a problem like De Wever?"

Firstly, an increasing number of Member States can see Belgium's point of view on this. And secondly, anyone who knows or has studied the Belgian Prime Minister, even just a little, should know that though he may be many things, the one thing he is not, despite his name, is a waverer.

He has proved over the past year or so that he will stick to his guns, on a whole host of issues. The formation of the Arizona coalition, the budget, social reforms and most markedly months and months of multiple-day-long strikes, which have tried to break his will and force a U-turn; on all of these, De Wever's not for turning.

So, no surprise then that at the 11th hour, despite begging missions by diplomats and some threatening gestures by others, the Belgian PM is standing firm. Little Belgium, the most loyal and Europhile of countries, is standing up to the might of the EU at its most consequential moment for many a decade.

And the irony in all of this is that the defence of Belgian interests against its EU allies is being masterminded and led by a man who has publicly said on countless occasions that he doesn't even believe in 'Belgium' as a concept.

As another famous Belgian might have said: "stuff that in your ceci n'est pas une pipe and smoke it, EU!"

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels today where they will discuss the unresolved issue of what to do with Russia’s frozen assets held in Europe. Read more.

Everything you need to know about the traffic and travel disruptions today in Brussels. Read more.

She praised De Wever for his dedication in identifying risks and expressed "full support for our Belgian friends." Read more.

Recreational drug users who refuse to pay, risk having their mobile phone or car confiscated. Read more.

This opens the possibility for agreements with third countries to host asylum seekers outside the EU. Read more.

Belgian crypto billionaire Olivier Janssens is planning to establish a "libertarian community" with its own legal system in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Read more.

From festive concerts and markets to circus acts and day raves, find all this weekend's top picks here! Read more.