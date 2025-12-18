Man seriously injured as farmers' protest turns violent

A cat-and-mouse game with the police continues in the narrow streets of the European Quarter. Around 3.40 pm, officers were still conducting a manhunt for the protesters. They were targeting specific individuals from the farmers’ demonstration, who repeatedly challenged the officers. The police had established a perimeter around Place du Luxembourg to maintain order.

Shortly after 3.40 pm, a protester on Rue d’Arlon threw an egg at an officer, hitting him in the face. The officer then left the police line on his own, intending to arrest the man alone. The farmers standing nearby immediately tried to interrupt the arrest, prompting the police to launch a new charge, and three more people were arrested.

Police charged at least three times in the streets surrounding Place du Luxembourg to disperse the core of hardline protesters.

The protesters reportedly left a trail of destruction on Place du Luxembourg. Cobblestones have been dug up, and barriers are scattered across the road. A few small fires are still raging here and there. Burned-out scooters are also scattered around the square.

Police arrested at least several farmers earlier today. Most of the farmers who were still running amok at the end of the demonstration were from France. Some of them held up a ‘Frexit’ banner, but they were almost immediately stopped by their French colleagues. “No politics here!” they shouted.

The last tractors are also leaving Albert II Boulevard, and some cleanup is underway.