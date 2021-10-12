   
Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day...
Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian...
Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day...
Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy...
Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    2
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    3
    ‘Cannot exclude it’: Belgium prepares to give entire population a third shot
    4
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    5
    Fossil-free diesel available in first pumps
    Share article:

    Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s federal government, which met on Monday, found an agreement to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, negotiators said.

    As expected, the extended social tariff will be maintained. At the beginning of this year, the government decided to extend this measure, which currently benefits 1 million households, or about 2 million people.

    The extension, which was decided as part of the Covid measures, was set to expire at the end of the year, but will continue next year for a period that has not yet been decided, according to the Belga News Agency.

    People in the most precarious situations will also benefit from a reduction of €80 to €100.

    Additionally, the federal taxes that are part of the energy bill will be converted into excise duties as of 1 January.

    This way, the government will be able to achieve the energy standard to help households as well as companies that risk losing some of their competitiveness with neighbouring countries, and in the long term, the measure will allow a “tax shift” to be achieved.

    Certain practices, such as the unilateral increase in the down payment bill, will also be banned.

    However, a generalised energy cheque is not yet part of the agreement.

    The total amount that will be devoted to fighting the increase of the energy bill by these measures amounts for the moment to more than €500 million, even if, as long as there is no agreement on everything, there is no agreement at all, a source told Belga.

    Latest news

    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    The Federal Government has decided to abolish the need to submit a sick note when an employee is absent from work due to illness for just one day, as ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day
    The average number of people dying as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium on a daily basis has increased, alongside the number of new infections. ...
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    Sixty years after the facts, five women who, as métis children, lived at the Katende mission in Congo are suing the Belgian state for kidnapping, ...
    ‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September
    After two holiday months with only half the number of passengers compared to before the pandemic travelling via Brussels Airlines, September saw some ...
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) is looking to reform the favourable tax regime for expats in an effort to balance the country’s ...
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    The British Government announced on Monday that it will pay France the money agreed to combat the trafficking of migrants from France – a subject ...
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    The energy crisis is weighing heavily on people who use greenhouses to professionally grow plants, be those flowers, houseplants or other types of ...
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    The sale of energy drinks to young people must be restricted in Belgium, says federal MP for the Christian democratic CD&V party Nawal Farih. ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than simply cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for a greater focus on fighting tax evasion rather than seeking to cut spending ...