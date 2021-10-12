   
First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves...
Brussels tram accidents decreased for fifth year in...
Almost 16,000 visitors for the Brussels Comics Festival...
Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day...
Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    2
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    3
    ‘Cannot exclude it’: Belgium prepares to give entire population a third shot
    4
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    5
    Fossil-free diesel available in first pumps
    Share article:

    First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Raf Rombouts. Photo from VILT.

    The first tea made in Belgium is now on supermarket shelves in Delhaize and Bio-Planet.

    The tea has been cultivated by Raf Rombouts from Loenhout (in the province of Antwerp near the Dutch border) since February, according to the Flemish infocentre for agriculture and horticulture (VILT).

    After being harvested, the tea leaves are sent over the border to Zundert in the Netherlands where they’re processed and then marketed under the name Local Tea.

    This is the first week that people will be able to find the Belgian tea in Delhaize and Bio-Planet stores.

    It’s produced by Dutch company Tea by Me, whose Local Tea label has included tea cultivated in the Netherlands for years.

    Related News

     

    They decided to roll out the concept in Belgium earlier this year and turned to Flemish grower Rombouts just over the border, who uses a greenhouse to grow the tea leaves in a six-week growing period.

    He also grows amaryllis flowers as his primary business, and saw tea cultivation as a way to buffer risks there.

    “Bad prices for the amaryllis during Christmas can break your year,” Rombouts told VILT. “By doing tea production alongside it, I want to reduce these risks somewhat.”

    Delhaize signed a contract with LocalTea earlier this year for the supply of Belgian-sourced tea.

    VILT says that for the supermarket chain, the Belgian tea represents a further expansion of its local product range, a strategy that is being followed and fuelled by the increasing demand for local products.

    Latest news

    Brussels tram accidents decreased for fifth year in row
    A decrease in the number of accidents involving Brussels public transport operator STIB's trams was recorded in 2020 for the fifth consecutive year. ...
    Almost 16,000 visitors for the Brussels Comics Festival
    The 12th edition of the Brussels Comics Festival saw almost 16,000 visitors attending the site at various venues around the capital between 10 ...
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    The Federal Government has decided to abolish the need to submit a sick note when an employee is absent from work due to illness for just one day, as ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day
    The average number of people dying as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium on a daily basis has increased, alongside the number of new infections. ...
    Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill
    Belgium's federal government, which met on Monday, found an agreement to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, negotiators said. ...
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    Sixty years after the facts, five women who, as métis children, lived at the Katende mission in Congo are suing the Belgian state for kidnapping, ...
    ‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September
    After two holiday months with only half the number of passengers compared to before the pandemic travelling via Brussels Airlines, September saw some ...
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) is looking to reform the favourable tax regime for expats in an effort to balance the country’s ...
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    The British Government announced on Monday that it will pay France the money agreed to combat the trafficking of migrants from France – a subject ...
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...