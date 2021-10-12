   
Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas period
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas...
Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high...
France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce...
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric...
Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    2
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    3
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    4
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    5
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Share article:

    Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas period

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Two high-speed Eurostar trains pictured in St. Pancras International station. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe over the Christmas period in response to increasing demand, the company announced on Tuesday.

    “Travel demand continues to rise,” the rail operator said in a press release, adding that there were four times more bookings in September than in the same month last year.

    Currently, nine high-speed Eurostar trains run between London and continental Europe every day: three to and from Brussels and six to and from Paris.

    But during the Christmas period – from 12 December to 8 January – this number will go up to 14: five to and from Brussels (two of which will continue to Amsterdam) and nine to and from Paris.

    Additionally, Eurostar expects Friday 22 October to be the busiest day of the year and will offer 15 trains then.

    “The pressure has to do with a British holiday period,” Eurostar spokesperson Stefanie Van Mierlo said, adding that tickets can be changed up to seven days before departure.

    Travellers must always wear a face mask in the stations and on the train.

    More information about specific health requirements or forms that must be completed, depending on the country of arrival, can be found here.

    Latest news

    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    A Belgian Youtuber is the latest person to jump on the Squid Game bandwagon with his version of the card game ddakji, a children's game that plays a ...
    France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022
    In a decisive measure to significantly cut plastic waste, the French Government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for most ...
    Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination
    The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to ...
    Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European Court
    The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday rejected complaints made by sexual abuse victims to sue the Vatican over the Church's handling ...
    London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second year running
    London's New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, have been cancelled for the second year running due to ...
    Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for vaccine equality
    Several activist organisations protested outside of the Belgian, Dutch and American embassies in South Africa, calling for a fast-tracked process to ...
    Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures
    The Brussels health authorities (Cocom) are seeing next to no effect of the upcoming implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in several sectors ...
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
    Belgium's decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter. ...
    Belgium balances the budget
    The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the ...
    Brussels cricket bars win silver at European Foodies Awards
    Brussels cricket bar company Kriket won the silver medal in the European Foodies Awards this year, which celebrates the most sustainable food brands ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for greater efforts to fight tax evasion instead of making cuts to public ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...