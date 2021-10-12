Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas period

Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe over the Christmas period in response to increasing demand, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Travel demand continues to rise,” the rail operator said in a press release, adding that there were four times more bookings in September than in the same month last year.

Currently, nine high-speed Eurostar trains run between London and continental Europe every day: three to and from Brussels and six to and from Paris.

But during the Christmas period – from 12 December to 8 January – this number will go up to 14: five to and from Brussels (two of which will continue to Amsterdam) and nine to and from Paris.

Additionally, Eurostar expects Friday 22 October to be the busiest day of the year and will offer 15 trains then.

“The pressure has to do with a British holiday period,” Eurostar spokesperson Stefanie Van Mierlo said, adding that tickets can be changed up to seven days before departure.

Travellers must always wear a face mask in the stations and on the train.

More information about specific health requirements or forms that must be completed, depending on the country of arrival, can be found here.