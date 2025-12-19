Belgium invests in a Luxembourg satellite to support modern military systems

Defence Minister Theo Francken. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

The Belgian government has approved a €95 million investment in the Luxembourg satellite LGS-2 to ensure connectivity for of modern weapon systems.

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) emphasised that without satellite connections, advanced military systems are rendered ineffective. He added the investment guarantees troops worldwide remain connected, wherever they are deployed.

This decision aligns with the increasing digitisation of military operations. Cutting-edge systems like the MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones and F-35A fighter jets require reliable bandwidth to operate efficiently.

Unlike the previous practice of leasing satellite capacity, Belgium is opting for a permanent solution.

Francken stated that the investment marks Belgium’s definitive move into the era of connected warfare, ensuring secure and continuous communication whether for operations in the Sahel or naval missions in the North Sea.

Through its involvement in the LGS-2 programme, Belgium will gain access to 100 MHz of additional military bandwidth and three dedicated tactical channels. The satellite features advanced security measures to counter jamming and other hostile interventions.

